Left Menu

Bihar-based trust to build super specialty hospital at Ayodhya

PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:01 IST
Bihar-based trust to build super specialty hospital at Ayodhya
  • Country:
  • India

A trust which governs one of the most renowned temples of Bihar and is known for philanthropic activities across the state, will set up a super specialty hospital at Ayodhya, its chief said here on Monday.

Mahavir Mandir Nyas chief Acharya Kishore Kunal, who has been credited with renovation of a temple adjacent to Patna Junction, conspicuous by its tower that soars about 150 feet, disclosed this while talking to reporters here.

A retired IPS officer, whom the then prime minister V P Singh had appointed as officer-on-special duty to seek rapprochement between Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Babri Masjid Action Committee at the height of the Ayodhya controversy, Kunal has devoted himself to religious activities post retirement.

The Nyas manages the temple and runs a number of health care facilities in Patna, including a cancer research institute, besides an orphanage.

“We have proposed to name the hospital, where world class facilities will be on offer, as Raghav Arogya Mandir. The final shape will be given to the process on November 1 when we will be in Ayodhya for the Ramayana Conclave”, he said.

“It is a matter of pride that our bid has been accepted though big players like yoga exponent and Patanjali group founder Ramdev were also in the race,” said the bureaucrat-turned-religious leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021