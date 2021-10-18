Left Menu

T20 WC: Bairstow, Moeen Ali play useful knocks as England score 188/5 against India in warm-up fixture

Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone played knocks of 49 and 30 respectively as England posted a total of 188/5 against India in the warm-up match of the ongoing T20 World Cup here at the ICC Academy Ground on Monday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:18 IST
T20 WC: Bairstow, Moeen Ali play useful knocks as England score 188/5 against India in warm-up fixture
England batter Jonny Bairstow (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone played knocks of 49 and 30 respectively as England posted a total of 188/5 against India in the warm-up match of the ongoing T20 World Cup here at the ICC Academy Ground on Monday. Sent into bat, England got off to a quickfire start as opening batters Jason Roy and Jos Buttler put on 36 runs inside the first four overs, but the introduction of Mohammed Shami paid dividend straight away as he clean bowled Buttler (18) in the fourth over of the innings. Shami then next removed Roy (17) in the sixth over and after the end of the powerplay overs, England's score read 51/2.

Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow put on 30 runs for the third wicket, but as soon as the duo started to gain an upper hand, Rahul Chahar provided the breakthrough as he dismissed Malan (18), reducing England to 77/3 in the 10th over. Liam Livingstone then joined Bairstow in the middle and the duo started accelerating the innings for England. Livingstone and Bairstow stitched together a fourth-wicket partnership of 52 runs, but Shami once again stood up for India as he bowled a perfect yorker to send Livingstone back to the pavilion. In the final few overs, Bairstow and Moeen Ali added some crucial runs to take England's score past the 180-run mark. Moeen Ali played a useful unbeaten knock of 43 runs.

Brief Scores: England 188/5 (Jonny Bairstow 49, Moeen Ali 43*; Mohammed Shami 3-40) vs India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021