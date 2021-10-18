England post 188-5 against India in first warm-up game

Mohammed Shami snapped three wickets but Jonny Bairstow smashed a 36-ball 49 to help England post a challenging 188 for 5 against India in the warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Besides Shami (3/40), fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) and spinner Rahul Chahar (1/43) were also among wickets after India skipper Virat Kohli decided to bowl at the ICC Academy Ground here.

Bairstow hit one six and had four hits to the fence in his knock, while Liam Livingstone (30) also contributed with the bat.

But it was Moeen Ali's whirlwind 20-ball 43 which powered England to a good score in the end.

Brief Score: England: 188 for 5 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 49, Moeen Ali 43; Mohammed Shami 3/40).

