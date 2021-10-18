Left Menu

Warm UP: Shami takes three, "good contest" between Chahar and Ashwin as England score 188/5

However unlike Chahar, who at times looked penetrative, the English batters didnt have much of a problem in milking Ashwin for the singles and some inside out shots over extra-cover.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:29 IST
Warm UP: Shami takes three, "good contest" between Chahar and Ashwin as England score 188/5
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Mohammed Shami hit the straps with a fast and accurate spell that fetched him three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin and Rahul Chahar were locked in an engaging contest for third spinner's slot as England scored 188 for 5 in the opening T20 World Cup warm-up game on Monday.

The England batters also threw their willows around to get some quality time in the middle on a good surface at the ICC Academy ground here after being put in to bat.

Veteran Shami (3 for 40) bowled the fuller lengths and also mixed it with clever variations as he got wickets of openers Jason Roy (17 off 13 balls), Jos Buttler (18 off 13 balls) and Liam Livingstone (30 off 20 balls).

Buttler was done in by change of pace where the length was slightly shortened and pace taken off after being hit for two boundaries, while Livingstone was castled by an old-fashioned yorker.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/26 in 4 overs) even in a warm-up game, bowled an unplayable yorker to prevent Jonny Bairstow (49 off 36 balls) from getting a half-century. He was easily India's best bowler on view while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/54 in 4 overs) clearly struggled as he missed the length time and again.

Moeen Ali (43 not out off 20 balls), fresh from his IPL exploits, beefed up England's score in the final over.

However, the contest that head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohi keenly watched was how well young leg-spinner Chahar (1/43 in 4 overs) and veteran off-spinner Ashwin (0/23 in 4 overs) shape up for the third spinner's slot as and when the combination would require.

The Indian team is pretty certain that Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy are the two spinners who will be in operation when the campaign starts. The two had also played an IPL final just few days back along with play-off games and hence both were rested.

While Chahar removed ICC's World No 1 ranked T20 batter Dawid Malan (18 off 18 balls) with a googly, he wasn't consistent with his length like Ashwin, who went wicket-less but wasn't punished as such. However unlike Chahar, who at times looked penetrative, the English batters didn't have much of a problem in milking Ashwin for the singles and some inside out shots over extra-cover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021