Warm UP: Shami takes three, "good contest" between Chahar and Ashwin as England score 188/5

Mohammed Shami hit the straps with a fast and accurate spell that fetched him three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin and Rahul Chahar were locked in an engaging contest for third spinner's slot as England scored 188 for 5 in the opening T20 World Cup warm-up game on Monday.

The England batters also threw their willows around to get some quality time in the middle on a good surface at the ICC Academy ground here after being put in to bat.

Veteran Shami (3 for 40) bowled the fuller lengths and also mixed it with clever variations as he got wickets of openers Jason Roy (17 off 13 balls), Jos Buttler (18 off 13 balls) and Liam Livingstone (30 off 20 balls).

Buttler was done in by change of pace where the length was slightly shortened and pace taken off after being hit for two boundaries, while Livingstone was castled by an old-fashioned yorker.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/26 in 4 overs) even in a warm-up game, bowled an unplayable yorker to prevent Jonny Bairstow (49 off 36 balls) from getting a half-century. He was easily India's best bowler on view while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/54 in 4 overs) clearly struggled as he missed the length time and again.

Moeen Ali (43 not out off 20 balls), fresh from his IPL exploits, beefed up England's score in the final over.

However, the contest that head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohi keenly watched was how well young leg-spinner Chahar (1/43 in 4 overs) and veteran off-spinner Ashwin (0/23 in 4 overs) shape up for the third spinner's slot as and when the combination would require.

The Indian team is pretty certain that Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy are the two spinners who will be in operation when the campaign starts. The two had also played an IPL final just few days back along with play-off games and hence both were rested.

While Chahar removed ICC's World No 1 ranked T20 batter Dawid Malan (18 off 18 balls) with a googly, he wasn't consistent with his length like Ashwin, who went wicket-less but wasn't punished as such. However unlike Chahar, who at times looked penetrative, the English batters didn't have much of a problem in milking Ashwin for the singles and some inside out shots over extra-cover.

