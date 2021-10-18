Left Menu

Dominant Sri Lanka bundle out Namibia for 96

Only three Namibian batters reached double-digit figures after they were sent into bat. They could not score as quickly as they would have liked in the face of some tight bowling from the Lankan pacers.

Namibia had no answer to Sri Lanka's class as the former champions skittled out the African nation for a paltry 96 in a Group A first round match of the T20 World Cup, here on Monday.

Spinners Mahesh Theekshana (3/25) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/24), one of world's top spinners,proved too hot for the Namibian batters, who struggled to find a way past the Lankan attack. The pacers also did a good job by keeping the opposition batters on a tight leash, right from the word go.

Only three Namibian batters reached double-digit figures after they were sent into bat. They could not score as quickly as they would have liked in the face of some tight bowling from the Lankan pacers. The openers Stephen Baard (7) and Zane Green (8) fell within the Powerplay, in which only 30 runs were scored with Theekshana dismissing both of them.

Craig Williams (29 off 36 balls) and skipper Gerhard Erasmus (20 off 19 balls) steadied the ship with a 39-run partnership for the third wicket.

However, the fall of Erasmus to pacer Lahiru Kumara sparked a collapse as Namibia slipped to 84 for 6 in the 16th over.

Experienced all-rounder David Wiese, of whom a lot was expected, lasted only seven balls before being sent back by paceman Chamika Karunaratne (1/17).

The Sri Lanka players wore black arm bands during the match as a tribute to former skipper Bandula Warnapura, who passed away earlier in the day.

Brief Scores: Namibia 96 all out in 19.3 overs (Craig Williams 29, Gerhard Erasmus 20, Maheesh Theekshana 3/25) vs Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

