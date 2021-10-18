Left Menu

T20WC Scoreboard: 1st warm-up; IND Vs ENG

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Scoreboard of the first warm-up match between India and England ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Monday.

England Innings: Jason Roy c Bumrah b Shami 17 Jos Buttler b Shami 18 Dawid Malan b Rahul Chahar 18 Jonny Bairstow b Bumrah 49 Liam Livingstone b Shami 30 Moeen Ali not out 43 Chris Woakes not out 12 Extras: (LB-2, W-8, NB-2) 12 Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs) 188 Fall of Wickets: 36-1, 47-2, 77-3, 129-4, 163-5 Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-54-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-40-3, R Ashwin 4-0-23-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-43-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

