Wriddhiman in Bengal squad for Mushtaq T20s, senior player Goswami surprisingly ignored

India's Test specialist Wriddhiman Saha bolstered Bengal's T20 squad with his presence even as selectors overlooked seasoned Shreevats Goswami for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 group league games in Guwahati starting October 27.

If Goswami's axing despite being one of the highest all-time run-getters in the history of the tournament (1823 runs in 65 games) was a big surprise, even more baffling was left-handed red-ball specialist Sudip Chatterjee being named captain of the side. Over the years, Goswami has been one of Bengal's best performers in the shortest format, while Chatterjee has played just 20 T20 games for Bengal and has only hit three sixes in his entire career and is considered as a defensive batter.

Goswami's exclusion is more surprising considering he was one among the few players from Bengal whom an IPL franchise had found worthy enough for a contract.

For the record, it must be mentioned that the former U-19 World Cup winning India keeper is completely fit and was available for selection.

In his place rookie keeper, Shakir Habib Gandhi has been selected for some quickfire knocks in the Bengal T20 Challenge.

Squad: Sudip Chatterjee (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Das, Kaif Ahmed, Ritwik Roy Chowdury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Shakit Habib Gandhi (wk), Suvankar Bal, Karan Lal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanick, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Sharma, Akash Deep, Alok Pratap Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Sayan Ghosh.

Chief Coach: Arun Lal, Coach: Sourasish Lahiri.

