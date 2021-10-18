Sports News Roundup: Cowboys escape with OT win over Patriots; Knicks extend reign as NBA's most valuable team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-England get Wembley stadium ban over Euro 2020 final chaos

England have been ordered to play their next two home games in UEFA competition without supporters present after disturbances during their Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley in July, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Monday. The ban on fans attending the second game has been suspended for a probationary period of two years, while the English FA has been fined 100,000 euros ($116,000), UEFA added.

NFL roundup: Cowboys escape with OT win over Patriots

Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 3:52 left in overtime as the Dallas Cowboys held off the host New England Patriots 35-29 on Sunday for their fifth straight win. Prescott finished 36 of 51 for 445 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for Dallas (5-1), which hasn't lost since a 31-29 setback at Tampa Bay on opening night. Lamb hauled in nine catches for 149 yards and two TDs and Ezekiel Elliot rushed for 69 yards on 17 carries.

Cricket-Afghanistan seek members' support ahead of crucial ICC meeting

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has requested the support of other full members of the International Cricket Council ahead of next month's crucial meeting where the game's future in the South Asian country is likely to be decided. The strife-torn nation's remarkable rise has been cricket's biggest fairytale story in recent times but Afghanistan risk isolation following the country's Taliban takeover in August.

NBA-Knicks extend reign as NBA's most valuable team - Forbes

The New York Knicks are the NBA's most valuable team for a seventh consecutive year, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Monday. The Knicks, who have just one playoff series victory since 2000 and last won an NBA title in 1973, are worth $5.8 billion, up 16% from a year ago, according to Forbes https://www.forbes.com.

Soccer-Neymar ruled out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig

Brazilian forward Neymar will miss Paris St Germain's Champions League group game against RB Leipzig after picking up an injury on international duty, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday. The 29-year-old was among a number of players not involved in PSG's 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Angers on Friday due to their involvement in World Cup qualifying games.

Olympics-Protest disrupts Beijing Games torch-lighting ceremony

Human rights activists unfurled a banner reading "No Genocide Games", waved a Tibetan flag and called for a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics during the torch-lighting ceremony on Monday. Two women and a man sneaked past a tight police cordon and entered the archaeological site of the ancient Greek stadium and temple where the Olympic flame is traditionally lit and which had been sealed off for days.

Tennis-British breakthrough as Norrie wins Indian Wells title

Cameron Norrie battled back to defeat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6 6-4 6-1 in the Indian Wells final on Sunday, becoming the first British man to win the Masters 1000 tournament. It appeared an upset was in the works when the hard-hitting Basilashvili quickly took the first set but Norrie regrouped in the second, breaking the Georgian at love to force a decider.

Tennis-Badosa says nothing is impossible after Indian Wells success

Paula Badosa said she never lost belief in a roller-coaster year as she celebrated capturing the biggest title of her career with a 7-6(5) 2-6 7-6(2) victory over Victoria Azarenka at Indian Wells on Sunday. The 23-year-old has had to overcame injuries and mental health struggles in recent seasons and endured a tough start to 2021 after she became the only Australian Open player to test positive for COVID-19 in the leadup to the Grand Slam.

Soccer-I trust the doctors and scientists on vaccination, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has encouraged players to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the recent rise in cases in Britain. On Sunday, Britain reported 45,140 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily number since the middle of July, and 57 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Husband in court over killing of Kenyan athlete Tirop

A Kenyan court on Monday allowed police to hold the husband of long distance runner Agnes Tirop for 20 days over her killing, the KTN News channel reported. Tirop's husband, Ibrahim Rotich, was arraigned on suspicion of her murder during his first appearance before the court in the Rift Valley town of Iten, close to the home they shared.

