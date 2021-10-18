T20 WC, Rd 1: Theekshana, Rajapaksa help Sri Lanka register victory over Namibia

Maheesh Theekshana's three-wicket haul backed up by a 42-run knock by Bhanuka Rajapaksa helped Sri Lanka defeat Namibia by seven wickets in Group A of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday. Chasing 97, Sri Lanka did not get off to an ideal start as the side lost the wicket of Kusal Perera (11) in the second over of the innings. Soon after, Pathum Nissanka (5) was sent back to the pavilion by Bernard Scholtz and Sri Lanka was reduced to 18/2 in the third over.

JJ Smit then got the better of Dinesh Chandimal (5) and Sri Lanka's innings was left reeling at 26/3 and the side was in a dire need of a partnership. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (*) and Avishka Fernando (*) then got together at the crease and the duo revived the innings for Sri Lanka. Both batters ensured Sri Lanka does not suffer from more hiccups, taking the side over the line by seven wickets with 39 balls to spare. Earlier, Theekshana's three-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka bundle out Namibia for 96. Sent into bat, Namibia got off to a bad start as Theekshana dismissed Stephan Baard (7) in the third over of the innings. Zane Green (8) was also sent back to the pavilion by Theekshana and Namibia was reduced to 29/2 in the 6th over. Craig Williams and skipper Gerhard Erasmus then put on 39 runs for the third wicket.

However, when the time came for acceleration, Erasmus (20) ended up losing his wicket to Lahiru Kumara. Soon after, Craig Williams (29) was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga and Namibia was reduced to 73/4 in the 14th over. Namibia kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end, the side had to settle for a score of just over the 90-run mark. Earlier in the day, Ireland defeated the Netherlands in Group A of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Brief Scores: Namibia 96 all out (Craig Williams 29, Gerhard Erasmus 20; Maheesh Theekshana 3-25); Sri Lanka 100/3 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 42*, Avishka Fernando 30*; Bernard Scholtz 1-16). (ANI)

