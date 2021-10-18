Dominant Sri Lanka beat Namibia by seven wickets in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka defeated debutants Namibia by seven wickets in a Group A first round match of the T20 World Cup, here on Monday.

Spinners Mahesh Theekshana (3/25) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/24), one of world's top spinners, proved too hot for the Namibian batters, who struggled to find a way past the Lankan attack. Sri Lanka's chase was led by young Bhanuka Rajapakse (42 not out) and Avishka Fernando (30 not out) as they overhauled the target with ease in 14.3 overs. The Sri Lanka players wore black arm bands during the match as a tribute to former skipper Bandula Warnapura, who passed away earlier in the day.

Brief Scores: Namibia: 96 all out in 19.3 overs (Craig Williams 29, Gerhard Erasmus 20; Maheesh Theekshana 3/25) Sri Lanka: 100 for 3 in 14.3 overs. (B Rajapakse 42 not out, A Fernando 30 not out; J Smit 1/8).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)