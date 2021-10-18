Left Menu

Cricket-England to tour West Indies in January and March

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:10 IST
West Indies will host England in a five-match Twenty20 International series in Barbados next year before playing three tests in Antigua, Barbados and Grenada, both countries' governing bodies said on Monday. The T20 series will be played at the Kensington Oval between Jan. 22-30 before the two countries' test teams compete for the Richards-Botham trophy following West Indies' return from their white-ball tour of India in February.

The test series begins on March 8 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua before matches in Barbados (March 16-20) and the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada (24-28). Cricket West Indies (CWI) said they will welcome fully vaccinated England fans throughout the tour.

"A West Indies vs England home Test Series is the biggest sporting and sports tourism event in the Caribbean," CWI chief executive Johnny Grave said in a statement. "We are all really looking forward to welcoming fully vaccinated England fans who can not only enjoy some winter sun and Caribbean hospitality but also some world class cricket with both these England tours."

England play holders West Indies in their T20 World Cup opener on Saturday.

