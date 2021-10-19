Soccer-Last-gasp Lacazette earns Arsenal draw with Palace
Superb second-half goals from Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard had turned the match on its head after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal an early lead but Palace were denied a win as Lacazette netted at the death. Aubameyang tapped in an eighth-minute rebound from close range after visiting goalkeeper Vicente Guaita parried a Nicolas Pepe shot but falling behind only spurred the visitors into action at the Emirates Stadium.
Substitute Alexandre Lacazette struck with the last kick of the game to give Arsenal a rollercoatser 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday after the visitors had fought back from a goal down. Superb second-half goals from Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard had turned the match on its head after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal an early lead but Palace were denied a win as Lacazette netted at the death.
Aubameyang tapped in an eighth-minute rebound from close range after visiting goalkeeper Vicente Guaita parried a Nicolas Pepe shot but falling behind only spurred the visitors into action at the Emirates Stadium. Benteke levelled in the 50th minute as he unleashed a scorcher into the bottom corner from 15 metres and after both sides missed chances in end-to-end action, Edouard struck with an effort of the highest quality.
The French forward, who joined Palace from Celtic during the close-season, capped a flowing breakaway move in the 73rd with a fierce shot from the edge of the penalty area which crashed in off the underside of the bar. When Palace seemed home and dry, they failed to clear a corner deep into stoppage time and Lacazette kept his wits in a goal-mouth scramble to drill in the equaliser past Guaita. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
