NHL-League suspends Evander Kane for 21 games for COVID-19 violations

The National Hockey League (NHL) on Monday suspended the San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane for 21 regular-season games without pay for violating its COVID-19 protocols.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 04:09 IST
The Canadian forward will be ineligible to play before Nov. 30, effectively keeping him off the ice for more than a quarter of the regular season.

ESPN previously reported https://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/32349682/san-jose-sharks-forward-evander-kane-being-investigated-nhl-allegedly-using-fake-covid-19-vaccine-card-report-says that Kane faced allegations of using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card. The NHL did not comment on the nature of Kane's violation and said it would have no further comment. Kane did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "While we are encouraged by Evander's commitment to moving forward, we are extremely disappointed by his disregard for the health and safety protocols put in place by the NHL and the NHLPA," the Sharks said in a written statement.

Kane's suspension was not the first significant punishment the league has handed down for COVID-19 rule-breaking. In January the NHL fined the Washington Capitals $100,000 for "player violations."

