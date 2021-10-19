Left Menu

Tennis-Unvaccinated players unlikely to get visa to play Australian Open - official

"I don't think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country and if they did get a visa they'd probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing. Andrews made the comments after men's world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic declined to reveal his vaccination status and said he was unsure if he would defend his title.

Unvaccinated tennis players are unlikely to get a visa to travel to Australia and play in the Australian Open Grand Slam, a government official said on Tuesday. "I don't think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country and if they did get a visa they'd probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing.

Andrews made the comments after men's world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic declined to reveal his vaccination status and said he was unsure if he would defend his title. Victoria, where the Grand Slam takes place in Melbourne, has introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes, although authorities have not clarified what the requirement will be for those coming from abroad.

