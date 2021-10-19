I-League Qualifiers: Rajasthan stun Delhi FC with late winner

Rajasthan United left it late in their encounter against Delhi FC to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over the tournament favourites in the second match of the day at the Bangalore Football Stadium in the ongoing I-League Qualifiers 2021. Rajasthan United FC forced the issue late on in the match as Delhi FC succumbed to the mounting pressure by conceding in added time of the second half through an own goal from defender Karandeep Singh. The win sends Rajasthan United level on points with Kenkre FC, who also won their match against Madan Maharaj FC earlier in the day.

Rajasthan United and Delhi FC stepped out onto the field as two like-minded teams competing against each other at a breakneck pace, with both sides employing frenetic pressing to win the ball back early. In a tightly contested affair, goal scoring chances were few and far between as both teams duelled valiantly in midfield to deny their opponents any space. As the game neared the full-time whistle, heavy rain came lashing down onto the Bangalore Football Stadium and made it difficult for players to adapt to the circumstances. The breakthrough came from one such instance in the 91st minute of the game as Aman Thapa prepared to deliver a corner from the left flank. His cross was met at the near post by Delhi FC defender Samuel Shadap, who swiped at the ball to clear it away but mishit his clearance to direct the ball towards his own goal, leaving goalkeeper Suraj Mallick no chance.

As RUFC took the lead with little time to spare, Delhi FC stared down at their first defeat of the I-League Qualifiers 2021. The full-time whistle sparked jubilant celebrations on the RUFC touchline, leaving Delhi FC with their task cut out to turn this situation around in their remaining two Final Round matches. (ANI)

