PL: Lacazette late-equaliser forces Palace to share point with Arsenal

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Arsenal a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace that denied Eagles manager Patrick Vieira his second Premier League (PL) victory on his return to his former side.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-10-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 09:04 IST
Alexandre Lacazette (Photo: Twitter/Arsenal). Image Credit: ANI
Substitute Alexandre Lacazette scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Arsenal a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace that denied Eagles manager Patrick Vieira his second Premier League (PL) victory on his return to his former side. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners an eighth-minute lead at Emirates Stadium, reacting quickest to score after Vicente Guaita had parried Nicolas Pepe's shot.

Palace grew into the match and forced Aaron Ramsdale into several first-half saves, the best of which came on the stroke of half-time when he tipped Conor Gallagher's long-range volley around the post. Christian Benteke equalised five minutes after the restart, finishing low after Jordan Ayew had dispossessed Thomas Partey.

The Eagles continued to threaten and Odsonne Edouard put them ahead, firing powerfully in off the bar 17 minutes from time. Kieran Tierney thundered an effort off the bar late on before Lacazette struck in the dying seconds, firing the ball past Guaita after a goalmouth scramble to stretch Arsenal's unbeaten run to five matches.

That takes the Gunners up to 12th in the table, three points and two places ahead of Palace after eight matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

