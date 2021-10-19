Left Menu

Rugby-Former Wallaby Kepu signs up for Pasifika Super Rugby team

Former Leicester Tigers and Otago Highlanders coach Mauger, who is of Samoan, Tahitian and Cook Islands descent, signed a three-year deal to coach the side earlier this month. Moana Pasifika will be based at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium and be joined in Super Rugby Pacific by another new team in Fijian Drua.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 19-10-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 10:23 IST
Rugby-Former Wallaby Kepu signs up for Pasifika Super Rugby team
  • Country:
  • Australia

Experienced former Australia prop Sekope Kepu will join his former Wallabies team mate Christian Lealiifano at Moana Pasifika when the Super Rugby team side makes its debut next season. Born in Sydney to Tongan parents, the 35-year-old Kepu played 110 tests for Australia between 2008 and 2019 and will join Moana Pasifika after finishing up with New Zealand provincial outfit Counties Manukau.

The signing of flyhalf Lealiifano, who boasts Samoan heritage, was announced last week as coach Aaron Mauger started putting together his squad for the first year of Super Rugby Pacific. Former Leicester Tigers and Otago Highlanders coach Mauger, who is of Samoan, Tahitian and Cook Islands descent, signed a three-year deal to coach the side earlier this month.

Moana Pasifika will be based at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium and be joined in Super Rugby Pacific by another new team in Fijian Drua. The two new sides representing the Pacific Islands and Pasifika diasapora will take on the 10 established New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby sides from February to June next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021