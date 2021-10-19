Maybe in a few hours or a few days, it might rub off: Campher on picking double hattrick in T20 WC

Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher, who picked four wickets in four balls against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup on Monday, hasn't yet enjoyed his dream debut in the showpiece event and is just focusing on giving better performances in the upcoming games. Campher's devastating double hattrick helped Ireland clinch a seven-wicket victory in their opening fixture in the T20 World Cup against the Netherlands on Monday.

"To be honest, I wasn't really thinking about it. Maybe it will set in a little bit later. I was just trying to do what I wanted to do. We knew when ten Doeschate walked in, that we had to go straight to them, and that worked," said Campher in the post-match press conference as per ICC. "Then we just carried on with Edwards too. Both of those plans worked out from the analysis, and it kind of fit into my game. Maybe in a few hours or a few days, it might rub off, but to be honest, I'm just happy with the win, and that's all that matters," he added.

Campher achieved the feat in the 10th over as he dismissed Colin Ackermann (11), Ryan ten Doeschate (0), Scott Edwards (0) and Pieter Seelaar (0). The Ireland all-rounder said his heart was racing quite high after he picked three wickets in three balls but he made sure to manage his skills.

"Yeah (Was it difficult to sort of compose yourself for the next ball?), my heart was racing quite high, but I just took a few deep breaths at the top of my run and tried to make sure I managed my skills," said Campher. "Obviously, I didn't really -- after that over, I didn't really finish the last over as well as I wanted to, but I'm learning. I'm young. I'm just trying to do the best I can," he added.

The 22-year-old reduced the Netherlands to 51 for six before Mark Adair mopped up the tail to leave Ireland needing just 107 to win. Campher said his bowling heroics against the Netherlands has given him a lot of momentum going into matches ahead.

"Personally for me, it gives us a lot of momentum. As a bowling unit, when you have three guys going under sixes, it makes a big difference. I thought as a unit we were really good. Another day I can go for 10s or 12s, but the pressure the guys built managed to make me get the wickets," said Campher. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)