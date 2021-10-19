Left Menu

Klopp respects Atletico Madrid boss Simeone but doesn't like his style of play

Liverpool FC head coach Jurgen Klopp stated he doesn't like Diego Simeone's style of play but admitted that Atletico Madrid head coach is doing "absolutely everything right" on the field.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 19-10-2021 11:55 IST
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone. Image Credit: ANI
Liverpool FC head coach Jurgen Klopp stated he doesn't like Diego Simeone's style of play but admitted that Atletico Madrid head coach is doing "absolutely everything right" on the field. Liverpool FC visit the Spanish capital for their Champions League encounter with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Prior to the match, the Reds boss discussed the unique challenge of facing Diego Simeone's side.

"Diego Simeone is doing absolutely everything right," Klopp said at his pre-match news conference on Monday, as per Sky Sports. "He is the current Spanish champion. Very successful at [Atletico]. He has a bunch of world-class players, keeps them on their toes, they fight with all they have for their lives." "That says a lot about the quality of Diego so I couldn't respect more what they do. Do I like it? Not too much but that is normal because I prefer a different kind of football. That's me. Other coaches prefer different styles of football. Nobody has to like it, it just has to be successful and that is what Atletico is for sure," he added.

After winning two out of two in Group B so far, the Reds next take on the reigning LaLiga title-holders in the first meeting of a double-header. The last time in 2020 when both the heavyweights met on the European stage, Atletico knocked out then holders Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League. (ANI)

