World C'ships: AIBA introduces white gloves; winners to get medals, belts and prize money

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has announced that the official gloves of the World Championships will be now white in colour replacing the red and blue ones.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 19-10-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 12:23 IST
AIBA medals and belts (Image: AIBA's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has announced that the official gloves of the World Championships will be now white in colour replacing the red and blue ones. With the title win, the champions will also receive medals and belts to keep and wear with pride. AIBA will award the winners of the men's World Boxing Championships with designed medals and belts to commemorate their accomplishments. Medals will be made of solid gold and silver respectively.

"We hope to give our athletes more reasons to push themselves and achieve greatness. With this prestigious title, not only will the champions receive medals and belts to keep and wear with pride, but also significant prize money," said AIBA President Umar Kremlev in a statement. "I am confident that this will motivate the younger generation to go into boxing gyms, train hard and reach new heights," he added.

According to AIBA, the difference between corners will remain in the colours of the uniform, however, rules allow participants to display national colours on their kits as well. "White gloves will symbolise the fresh start, fairness and transparency of our major events. We will do our utmost to ensure a fair chance for everyone," said the AIBA President.

AIBA said the apex body is fully committed to gender equality and treats all boxers fairly. At the AIBA women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, the boxers will be awarded equal prize money in each weight category. (ANI)

