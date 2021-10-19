Tennis-Murray hails 'phenomenal' Norrie after Indian Wells win

Former world number one Andy Murray hailed Cameron Norrie's "phenomenal achievement" in winning the Indian Wells Masters 1000, but said his compatriot's consistency during a stellar season had been arguably more impressive still. Norrie on Sunday became the first British man to win the Masters 1000 event sometimes referred to as the fifth grand slam, coming back from behind to beat Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6 6-4 6-1.

The victory, which lifted Norrie into the world's top 20 for the first time, was the 26-year-old's second title and sixth final of the year. "I'd be lying if I said that I called that, to be honest," Murray, speaking in Antwerp on Monday ahead of the European Open, said of Norrie's triumph.

"However, I have spent a decent amount of time around him and practiced with him quite a lot and he works extremely hard... It was obviously a phenomenal achievement last night, but I think the season that he's having is maybe more impressive than that one week." Norrie also moved up to 10th on the leaderboard in the race to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, which the top eight men will contest from Nov. 14-21.

