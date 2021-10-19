Left Menu

Denmark Open: Kidambi defeats Praneeth to advance into 2nd round

Srikanth Kidambi got the better of compatriot B Sai Praneeth in straight sets in the men's singles 1st round of Denmark Open here at the Odense Sports Park on Tuesday.

19-10-2021
Shuttler Srikanth Kidambi (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Denmark

Srikanth Kidambi got the better of compatriot B Sai Praneeth in straight sets in the men's singles 1st round of Denmark Open here at the Odense Sports Park on Tuesday. Playing at court-2, Kidambi inflicted a 21-14, 21-11 defeat on Praneeth in just 30 minutes. With this win, Kidambi has now moved into round-of-16 in the World Tour Super 1000 event in Denmark.

Srikanth completely outclassed and dominated Praneeth in both games. This was also 3rd consecutive win for Srikanth against Sai Praneeth. Both players were last seen in action in the Thomas Cup quarterfinals where Denmark defeated the Indian team.

Later in men's singles, Sameer Verma will clash with Kunlavut V of Thailand while in women's singles PV Sindhu will square off with Neslihan Yigit. (ANI)

