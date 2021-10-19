Left Menu

T20 WC: The question will be should you play Bhuvneshwar or Shardul, feels Parthiv

Former Team India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes India skipper Virat Kohli is absolutely sure about the combination he wants to go with for the upcoming ICC T20 Men's World Cup.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 16:11 IST
Former Team India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes India skipper Virat Kohli is absolutely sure about the combination he wants to go with for the upcoming ICC T20 Men's World Cup. Speaking about his choice of Team India's probable playing XI on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected', Parthiv said, "I am sure Virat knows his playing XI and probably not the names, but I am sure he knows what combination he wants to go with. To me, the question will be, should you play Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Shardul Thakur."

"Probably Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to open Virat at No 3, Suryakumar at No 4, Rishabh at No 5, Hardik - even if he is not bowling, he is picked as someone who can finish the game - Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Shami, Bumrah and the last choice will be between Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar," he added. Earlier, Kohli announced that he will step down as Team India's T20I captain after the showpiece event. India will be facing their arch-rival Pakistan for their first World Cup clash in Dubai on October 24. (ANI)

