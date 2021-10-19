Bad weather prompts Naidu to postpone Sikkim visit by two days
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's Sikkim visit has been postponed by two days owing to inclement weather.
Naidu will now be visiting the Himalayan state on Friday instead of Wednesday, an official said.
The vice president is scheduled to inaugurate a stadium, named after renowned footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, at Namchi in South Sikkim during the tour.
''Owing to persistent bad weather, the visit of the honourable vice president has been postponed,'' Sikkim's Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Raju Basnet said in a release.
''Likewise, the programme of inauguration of the Bhaichung Stadium at Namchi which was scheduled for tomorrow (October 20) has also been postponed and will now be held on October 22,'' he said.
