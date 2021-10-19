Left Menu

Soccer-Everton say Doucoure does not need surgery for foot injury

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's 1-0 defeat by West Ham United and will undergo further medical tests to determine the full extent of the problem, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. British media reported earlier in the day that Doucoure had sustained a suspected broken metatarsal and that the Frenchman required surgery, which would rule him out for several weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 17:54 IST
Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's 1-0 defeat by West Ham United and will undergo further medical tests to determine the full extent of the problem, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

British media reported earlier in the day that Doucoure had sustained a suspected broken metatarsal and that the Frenchman required surgery, which would rule him out for several weeks. But the club said he would not need an operation.

"Everton can confirm that Abdoulaye Doucoure has suffered a stress response in a bone in his foot sustained during Sunday’s match against West Ham," Everton said in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2297505/doucoure-injury-update on the club website, adding he would be assessed further by their doctors. "Contrary to reports, Doucoure will not require an operation."

The in-form 28-year-old, who joined the club from Watford last year, has scored two goals and made four assists in eight league games this season having been moved to an advanced position on the pitch by manager Rafa Benitez. He has been involved in more attacking open play passing sequences than any other Everton player in the league this season, according to Opta stats https://twitter.com/OptaAnalyst/status/1450413144866709506.

Doucoure missed several games last season with a similar injury as Everton finished 10th. Benitez's side are currently eighth in the standings with 14 points from eight games and host Watford on Saturday.

