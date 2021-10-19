Denmark Open: Men's doubles pair of Kapila, Arjun enter next round

India men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila on Tuesday entered the next round of the ongoing Denmark Open. The Indian duo defeated England's Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood 21-19, 21-15 here at Court 3.

Earlier in the day, India men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy progressed to the next round of the ongoing Denmark Open by defeating England's Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood 23-21, 21-15. Apart from the men's doubles game, Srikanth Kidambi and Sameer Verma also won their respective men's singles matches and moved to the 2nd round of the Denmark Open.

Later in the women's single game, PV Sindhu will square off with Neslihan Yigit. (ANI)

