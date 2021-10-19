Left Menu

Paddler Payas Jain becomes World No. 1 in U-17 category

He followed it up with another crown in the second WTT Youth Contender Championships in Tunis when he outclassed Tom Closset of Belgium a week later.In Tunisia, he added bronze as a bonus in the Under-19 when he lost in the semi-finals.Carrying his form to Oman, the Delhi paddler kept his vice-like grip over the age category title when he defeated Kazakhstans Alan Kurmangaliyev 3-2 last week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:02 IST
Paddler Payas Jain becomes World No. 1 in U-17 category
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Payas Jain on Tuesday became the second Indian paddler to achieve a World No. 1 ranking, thanks to his title-winning performances in the Under-17 Boys category. The other Indian who achieved the feat was Manav Thakkar, who became the World No. 1 in the Under-21 category in January 2020.

Incidentally, Payas is the first Delhi paddler to reach the pinnacle of the ITTF world ranking and the youngest Indian to do so.

Payas has had to his credit three Under-17 crowns this season besides a couple of bronze medals in Under-19 in what was his first international appearance since the COVID-19 pandemic played havoc, bringing all activities to an abrupt halt.

He hit the groove with his maiden U-17 title in Slovenia in a tough final against German Tom Schweiger 3-2 in the WTT Youth Contender in Otocec. He followed it up with another crown in the second WTT Youth Contender Championships in Tunis when he outclassed Tom Closet of Belgium a week later.

In Tunisia, he added bronze as a bonus in the Under-19 when he lost in the semi-finals.

Carrying his form to Oman, the Delhi paddler kept his vice-like grip over the age category title when he defeated Kazakhstan's Alan Kurmangaliyev 3-2 last week. But it was not all. He ensured that he also brought home the gold in the Under-19 Boys with a 3-0 win over his Delhi rival Yashansh Malik in the final in Muscat. With this win, Payas goes five spots up in WR and is currently lying at No. 7. The second-best Indian, Yashansh, has jumped 22 places to be at 36.

Indeed, all these added to his profile. But the successive titles in Slovenia, Tunis, and Oman sealed him the top-ranking spot in the world as he upstaged Romanian Darius Movileanu, who held the position for quite some time. With Payas at 3458 points on the table, the Romanian is 90 points behind him in the second position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021