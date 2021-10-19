Left Menu

NEC Nijmegen's stadium closed pending stand collapse probe

PTI | Nijmegen | Updated: 19-10-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 19:38 IST
NEC Nijmegen's stadium closed pending stand collapse probe
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch club NEC Nijmegen's stadium will remain closed until further notice following the collapse of a small section of a stand as visiting Vitesse Arnhem fans celebrated a 1-0 victory.

The club said the stadium's owner, Nijmegen municipality, and a local construction authority agreed Tuesday that the Goffert Stadium must remain closed while the cause of the collapse is investigated.

Nobody was injured Sunday when a section holding about 35 people buckled as they jumped up and down in front of Arnhem players celebrating the victory in the local derby.

NEC spokesman Nick van der Cammen said the club understood the decision.

“The most important thing for us is that a thorough investigation takes place whereby everybody's safety in the stadium can be guaranteed in the future,'' he said.

NEC is in talks with the Dutch soccer federation and other clubs to find other venues for its home matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021