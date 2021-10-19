Bumrah one of the best bowlers going around because of his economy: Venkatesh Prasad

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Tuesday said that Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowlers going around in international cricket because of his economy rate. Prasad also talked about why Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are able to make the batters dance to their tunes.

"Bumrah is one of the best in terms of economy. But it is not just about pace. It is about variations and reading situations. Harshal Patel was one of the best bowlers of the IPL last season even though he is not the quickest, but he is able to read the game," said Prasad during Red Bull Cricket Room on Clubhouse celebrating 10 years of Red Bull Campus Cricket. "There are a few South Africa bowlers also, Nortje and Rabada are also doing well. And there's Jofra Archer who bowls 150-plus but still bowls variations," he added.

India will open its campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli's side will also have the services of MS Dhoni as the former India skipper will act as a mentor. India defeated England by seven wickets in the warm-up fixture on Monday and KL Rahul starred with the bat as he played a knock of 51 runs. Ishan Kishan was also a bright spot as he played a knock of 70 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)