Rugby-George recalled to England squad after Cowan-Dickie withdraws

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has been ruled out of England's November tests with an ankle injury, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday, with Jamie George called up as his replacement.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has been ruled out of England's November tests with an ankle injury, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday, with Jamie George called up as his replacement. Cowan-Dickie, who has won 31 caps for England, sustained the injury during Exeter Chiefs' Premiership win over Wasps on Saturday.

Saracens hooker George was among the high-profile names omitted from coach Eddie Jones' 34-man squad for the autumn internationals but has now been recalled before England travel to Jersey on Oct. 25 for a five-day training camp. When announcing his squad on Monday, Jones had sent a mixed message to the experienced players he had dropped, saying the door was always open but added that "we've drawn a line in the sand after the Lions series and we're looking to produce a younger squad to get ready for the World Cup".

Fellow Saracens Mako and Billy Vunipola remain on the outside, but might take heart from George's recall. England will take on Tonga on Nov. 6 before taking on Australia on Nov. 13 and South Africa on Nov. 20, with all tests at Twickenham Stadium in London.

