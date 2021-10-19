Left Menu

Rugby-England's Cowan-Dickie, Watson to miss November tests

Saracens hooker Jamie George was among the high-profile names omitted from coach Eddie Jones' 34-man squad for the autumn internationals but has now been recalled before England travel to Jersey on Oct. 25 for a five-day training camp.

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has been ruled out of next month's internationals with an ankle injury, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday, and winger Anthony Watson will also be sidelined after rupturing his ACL.

Cowan-Dickie, who has won 31 caps for England, sustained the injury during Exeter Chiefs' Premiership win over Wasps on Saturday. Saracens hooker Jamie George was among the high-profile names omitted from coach Eddie Jones' 34-man squad for the autumn internationals but has now been recalled before England travel to Jersey on Oct. 25 for a five-day training camp.

Bath's Watson suffered the injury in Sunday's Premiership loss to Saracens, with Harlequins' Joe Marchant called up as his replacement. England play Tonga on Nov. 6 before facing Australia and South Africa, all at Twickenham.

