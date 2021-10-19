Left Menu

Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs

Opting to bat in a must game win, Bangladesh, who lost their tournament opener to Scotland, struggled to 29 for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay.Naim, who hit 64 of 51 deliveries, and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan 42 off 29 shared an 81-run stand to give their side the much-needed momentum.Pacers Fayyaz Butt 330, Kaleemullah 230 and Bilal Khan 318 shared eight wickets while left-arm spinner Zeeshan Maqsood 117 accounted for one.Brief Scores Bangladesh 153 all out in 20 overs Mohammad Naim 64, Shakib Al Hasan 42 Fayyaz Butt 330, Bilal Khan 318.

PTI | Alamerat | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:36 IST
Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs

Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs in their Group B match of the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Opener Mohammad Naim struck a fine half-century before co-hosts Oman bowled out Bangladesh for 153.

In response, Oman could only manage 127 for nine in 20 overs. Opting to bat in a must game win, Bangladesh, who lost their tournament opener to Scotland, struggled to 29 for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay.

Naim, who hit 64 of 51 deliveries, and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (42 off 29) shared an 81-run stand to give their side the much-needed momentum.

Pacers Fayyaz Butt (3/30), Kaleemullah (2/30) and Bilal Khan (3/18) shared eight wickets while left-arm spinner Zeeshan Maqsood (1/17) accounted for one.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 153 all out in 20 overs (Mohammad Naim 64, Shakib Al Hasan 42; Fayyaz Butt (3/30), Bilal Khan (3/18). Oman 127/9 in 20 overs (Jatinder Singh 40; Mustafizur Raham 4/36).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

United States
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021