Arvind Kejriwal meets ace chess player Tania Sachdev

Chess World Championship Silver Medallist Tania Sachdev met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:43 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Chess World Championship Silver Medallist Tania Sachdev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chess World Championship Silver Medallist Tania Sachdev met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. The Chief Minister congratulated her for winning the silver medal and wished her luck to continue her splendid performance for the country in future.

During this meeting, Tania Sachdev spoke to the Chief Minister in detail about her performance all over the world and also shared how hard she worked towards realising her dreams since her childhood. Congratulating Sachdev on winning the Silver Medal at the World Championship, Kejriwal said, "You and your team have made the whole country proud with your stellar performance. We have to work together to make chess reach every household of the state and bring back the fame the sport held. The Delhi Government will provide any support that is required for this cause."

The Chief Minister also that the Delhi Government is very serious about promoting all kinds of sports and has also established a sports university in Delhi. "There is only one ambition we have for this university and that is to develop players who win medals. I believe when this university will start functioning, players from all over the country will come here and become a part of our team," he said.

Kejriwal also directed Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Manish Sisodia to felicitate Tania as per all the protocols and extend all kinds of support possible to her. Tania Sachdev said she would be happy to help the Delhi Government in their initiatives and will be keen on providing her services in whatever capacity deemed fit.

Tania Sachdev has an impressive track record in national and international chess championships and is also an Arjuna awardee. (ANI)

