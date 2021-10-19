Left Menu

Cricket-Scotland on brink of World Cup Super 12, Bangladesh stay alive

After a shaky start Mohammad Naim and Shakib Al Hasan propped up the Bangladesh innings with a third-wicket stand of 80 and appeared on course to give the South Asian side a big total after they opted to bat first. But the partnership ended when Shakib was run out on 42 and it paved the way for the hosts to wrest back the initiative with quick wickets.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:52 IST
Cricket-Scotland on brink of World Cup Super 12, Bangladesh stay alive

Scotland moved to the brink of reaching the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup with a victory over Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, while Bangladesh kept their hopes alive with a convincing win over hosts Oman. Richie Berrington smashed 70 off 49 balls while Josh Davey took four wickets for 18 to help Scotland, who beat Bangladesh in their opening match, to a 17-run win against Papua New Guinea at the Al Amerat ground in Oman.

Bangladesh's 26-run victory in the day's second match meant they were tied on two points with Oman, behind leaders Scotland on six, with all of the Group B teams having one match left. Berrington combined with Matthew Cross, who made 45, in a 92-run stand for the third wicket to lay the foundation for Scotland but the team lost their way towards the end, including losing four wickets in the final over, to post 165-9.

Papua New Guinea's chase was derailed at the start when they were reduced to 35-5 inside six overs and some lusty hitting at the end by Norman Vanua, who hit 47 in 37 balls, was not enough. It was the second straight loss for Papua New Guinea, who have no chance of progressing, while Scotland top the table in Group B.

Two teams from each group will advance to the Super 12 stage, which will start from Saturday. After a shaky start Mohammad Naim and Shakib Al Hasan propped up the Bangladesh innings with a third-wicket stand of 80 and appeared on course to give the South Asian side a big total after they opted to bat first.

But the partnership ended when Shakib was run out on 42 and it paved the way for the hosts to wrest back the initiative with quick wickets. Naim made 64 off 50 balls. Oman's bowlers showed great control during the death overs and received huge cheers from the crowd when they managed to bundle Bangladesh out for 153 on the last ball of the innings.

With Bangladesh facing the prospect of an early exit, their bowlers rose to the occasion and a clinical performance on the field restricted Oman to 127-9. Seamer Mustafizur Rahman picked up four for 36 while Shakib showed his worth as an all-rounder by taking three for 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

United States
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021