Left Menu

Soccer-Palmer has Pep purring with first European goal

Manchester City’s latest home-grown starlet Cole Palmer announced his arrival on the European stage on Tuesday with a maturely taken goal that had manager Pep Guardiola purring over his ability.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 01:39 IST
Soccer-Palmer has Pep purring with first European goal

Manchester City’s latest home-grown starlet Cole Palmer announced his arrival on the European stage on Tuesday with a maturely taken goal that had manager Pep Guardiola purring over his ability. The 19-year-old midfielder came on for the last 25 minutes and scored the fourth in a 5-1 victory as the English champions ran riot in Belgium against Club Brugge to put their Champions League campaign back on track.

Palmer, who joined City at under-8 level, has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season and scored in the League Cup against Wycombe Wanderers last month, but his left-footed finish in Bruges hinted at much more to come. "Cole has a special quality in front of the box, a talent that is difficult to find,” said Guardiola after Tuesday’s one-sided triumph.

"When he has the ball there, most of the time it ends up in the net. It’s difficult to find that.” But the Manchester City manager made it clear Palmer would be brought along slowly.

"I know how it works with young players. We have to be calm and patient. "His place is the second team but at the same time he trains with us and works with our principles,” added the manager.

Palmer became only the third teenager to score for City in the Champions League after Phil Foden and Kelechi Iheanacho and, at the age of 19 and 166 days, he is the 10th youngest Englishman to score in the competition. "I'm happy with the goal. He could have done a few actions a little bit better, but that is normal. It is experience," added Guardiola. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global
4
Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021