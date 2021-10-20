Left Menu

Soccer-Inter inflict first Champions League defeat on debutants Sheriff

Inter Milan ended Sheriff Tiraspol’s perfect start to their debut Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win at San Siro on Tuesday, the Italians’ first victory in Group D. However, Arturo Vidal’s strike edged Inter back in front six minutes later, before Stefan de Vrij ended any hopes of another upset with a neat finish in the 67th minute.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-10-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 02:26 IST
Soccer-Inter inflict first Champions League defeat on debutants Sheriff
  • Country:
  • Italy

Inter Milan ended Sheriff Tiraspol’s perfect start to their debut Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win at San Siro on Tuesday, the Italians’ first victory in Group D. The Moldovans earned shock wins against Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid to become unlikely group leaders and they remain top with six points, two ahead of Inter in third but level with Real, who won 5-0 in Ukraine.

An Edin Dzeko volley put Inter ahead at halftime but Sebastien Thill, scorer of Sheriff’s spectacular late winner in Madrid, produced a curling free kick from long range to draw the visitors level in the 52nd minute. However, Arturo Vidal’s strike edged Inter back in front six minutes later, before Stefan de Vrij ended any hopes of another upset with a neat finish in the 67th minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global
4
Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021