Soccer-Mbappe-Messi double act earns PSG comeback win against Leipzig
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi found their groove as they inspired their side to a 3-2 comeback victory at home to RB Leipzig in a Champions League thriller on Tuesday. Mbappe was the first to strike and Messi had the France forward to thank for his second-half double after the Ligue 1 side had fallen 2-1 behind following goals by Andre Silva and Nordi Mukiele either side of the interval.
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi found their groove as they inspired their side to a 3-2 comeback victory at home to RB Leipzig in a Champions League thriller on Tuesday.
Mbappe was the first to strike and Messi had the France forward to thank for his second-half double after the Ligue 1 side had fallen 2-1 behind following goals by Andre Silva and Nordi Mukiele either side of the interval. Mbappe, who missed a stoppage-time penalty, set up Messi for the equaliser and won the penalty that the Argentine converted with an ice-cool chip after what had been a lacklustre performance from the club's new signing.
The result left PSG top of Group A with seven points from three games, one point ahead of Manchester City, who demolished Club Brugge 5-1 away earlier on Tuesday. Leipzig have no points.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
France's Macron: I hope tensions with Algeria will soon ease
France's Macron: I hope tensions with Algeria will soon ease
Major report to expose sex abuse in France's Catholic Church
France: Europe readying steps to make Britain comply with Brexit deal
France: EU within days to apply pressure on London over Brexit deal