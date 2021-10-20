Left Menu

Soccer-Dazzling Diaz hands Porto victory over frustrated Milan

Porto stay in third place at the midway point of the pool with four points from three games, behind Atletico Madrid (four points) on goal difference, and leaders Liverpool (nine).

Reuters | Porto | Updated: 20-10-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 02:35 IST
Porto's Luis Diaz scored the winner as they kept their Champions League knockout hopes alive but dealt AC Milan a huge blow with a deserved 1-0 Group B win at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday. Diaz, who had earlier hit the post, netted midway through the second half as Porto were rewarded for their dominance in a game in which they missed a number of chances and barely gave Milan a sniff at the other end.

Milan, who will host the Portuguese side on Nov. 3, were possibly justified in believing there was a foul in the build-up to the goal, but neither German referee Felix Brych nor the video assistant agreed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

