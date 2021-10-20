Left Menu

Soccer-Vinicius double helps Real Madrid to 5-0 win at Shakhtar

Real are second on six points behind Sheriff, who lost 3-1 at Inter Milan, taking the italians to four points.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr scored twice to lead them to a 5-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday as they put behind them their home defeat by Sheriff Tiraspol in their last Group D game. Real are second on six points behind Sheriff, who lost 3-1 at Inter Milan, taking the italians to four points.

There were plenty of Brazilians on the pitch from both sides but it was Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo who stole the show, having started alongside Karim Benzema up front. Shakhtar held out until Serhiy Kryvtsov sliced a Lucas Vazquez cross over his own goalkeeper under pressure from Benzema for a spectacular own goal after 37 minutes.

In the second half Vinicius took control with two stunning goals in five minutes. The first with a soft touch to net after a great assist from Luca Modric and the second with an individual effort after dribbling past three defenders. Vinicius then provided an assist for Rodrygo to score the fourth before Benzema sealed the victory for the visitors with a strike from inside the box in stoppage time.

