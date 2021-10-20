Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic will need to be vaccinated to play Australian Open: minister

All players who want a visa to compete in the Australian Open will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the country's immigration minister said on Wednesday, putting Novak Djokovic's title defence and Grand Slam record bid in doubt.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 05:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 05:58 IST
Tennis-Djokovic will need to be vaccinated to play Australian Open: minister

All players who want a visa to compete in the Australian Open will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the country's immigration minister said on Wednesday, putting Novak Djokovic's title defence and Grand Slam record bid in doubt. Djokovic, who is level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles, has declined to reveal his vaccination status, and said he is unsure if he will defend his Australian Open crown.

Clarifying Australia's visa requirements, Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke said foreign players would need to have had two vaccination shots to play the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in January. “You’ll need to be double vaccinated to visit Australia. That’s a universal application, not just to tennis players. I mean that every visitor to Australia will need to be double vaccinated,” Hawke told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio.

"I don’t have a message to Novak. I have a message to everybody that wishes to visit Australia. He’ll need to be double vaccinated,” Hawke said. The rule could exclude scores of players from the tournament, though vaccination rates are rising.

More than 65% of players on the professional men's ATP tour are vaccinated and at least 60% on the women's WTA circuit, according to recent media reports. Both tours have urged players to get vaccinated but some have voiced reservations.

Russian men's U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and German world number four Alex Zverev have expressed scepticism about the shot, although their vaccination status remains unknown. Greek world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas said in August he would only get vaccinated if it became mandatory, though later said he planned to have shots before the end of the year.

Australia's health minister Greg Hunt said the country's rules were about protecting Australians. "They apply to everyone without fear or favour. It doesn't matter whether you are number one in the world or you are anything else," he told a media conference on Wednesday.

Australia has shut its international borders to non-citizens and non-permanent residents for 18 months, though there have been some high-profile exceptions. International travel is expected to begin for Australian citizens within weeks, with tourism expected to resume in early 2022.

Authorities in Victoria state, which hosts the Australian Open, said they would make no special deals with unvaccinated athletes to allow them to compete there even if they had secured visas to enter the country. Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, has been locked down since August due to an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant but will begin to open up on Friday, when 70% of the adult population in Victoria is expected to be fully vaccinated.

(Additional reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne and Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Toby Davis & Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021