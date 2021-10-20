Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid's Benzema faces trial over sex tape affair

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema goes on trial in France on Wednesday charged with complicity in the attempted blackmail of former international team mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape. Prosecutors allege Benzema was recruited by the alleged blackmailers to convince his team mate to pay up. Benzema is accused of complicity to attempted blackmail.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-10-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 06:30 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid's Benzema faces trial over sex tape affair
  • Country:
  • France

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema goes on trial in France on Wednesday charged with complicity in the attempted blackmail of former international team mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape. Investigators allege that Benzema encouraged Valbuena to pay a group of alleged blackmailers in order to keep the sexually explicit tape out of the public eye.

Benzema has denied wrongdoing and his lawyer has described the case against the player as "absurd". Benzema and Valbuena lost their places in France's national team in the wake of the scandal, dubbed the "sex tape affair".

Benzema was recalled to the France squad for this year's European Championship and the trial comes at a time when the 33-year-old striker is shining on the pitch. Prosecutors say Valbuena received a first call threatening to expose the sex tape in early June, 2015 while at the French squad's training centre in Clairefontaine, west of Paris.

The anonymous caller said he wanted to "come to an arrangement" with Valbuena and told him to name an intermediary. Prosecutors allege Benzema was recruited by the alleged blackmailers to convince his team mate to pay up.

Benzema is accused of complicity to attempted blackmail. His four co-accused face charges of attempted blackmail. The Real Madrid forward faces up to five years in jail and a 75,000 euro ($87,240.00) fine if convicted.

Benzema may not attend the first day of the trial after he travelled to Ukraine where he played in his club's Champions League group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8597 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021