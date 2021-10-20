Left Menu

T20 WC: Win against Oman will settle our nerves, says Bangladesh's Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan stated that the win against Oman in Group B of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Tuesday will help Bangladesh in settling their nerves.

ANI | Muscat | Updated: 20-10-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 08:00 IST
T20 WC: Win against Oman will settle our nerves, says Bangladesh's Shakib
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

Shakib Al Hasan stated that the win against Oman in Group B of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Tuesday will help Bangladesh in settling their nerves. Counter-attacking innings from Mohammad Naim and Shakib al Hasan after two early wickets ensured Bangladesh put up a challenging total on board. Naim, who got a couple of reprieves, made Oman pay with a half-century on his T20 World Cup debut.

With the ball, Bangladesh wrestled control back after Oman started brightly in the first 10 overs. Needing 84 to win off the last four, the co-hosts faltered at a crucial juncture in the game and eventually fell short by 26 runs as the Tigers put their first points on board. When asked at the post-match presentation, about the defeat against Scotland, Shakib said: "It hurt the whole team. We were not expecting. But should give credit to Scotland. They were very confident before the game. It was pretty tough because the Scotland loss was hurting us."

"Oman played good cricket. They were in the game for the most part. But we held our nerves. Credit to go to Oman the way they're playing. They're playing with a lot of heart. This win will settle our nerves. We have another game that we have to win. Fingers crossed. Have to win against PNG and then see what happens," added the player of the match. Mahmudullah, Bangladesh captain said: "We need to improve in a lot of areas, but I'll take the win. Delivering the win for the country is the most important thing and I hope they are happy. Shakib and Naim batted well and took us to 150+, but we should've done better with the new ball and we need to correct those areas where we erred. Death bowling has been good, and we have done well in many areas, so we'll take heart from that." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021