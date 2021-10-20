Left Menu

UCL: Ajax humble Dortmund, Madrid sink Shakhtar, City run riot against Burgee

In a clash of the top two teams in Group C, Ajax were 4-0 winners against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening.

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-10-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 09:21 IST
AFC Ajax players celebrating (Photo: Twitter/UEFA Champions League). Image Credit: ANI
In a clash of the top two teams in Group C, Ajax were 4-0 winners against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening. The goals at the Johan Cruijff Arena came from Daley Blind, Antony, and Sebastien Haller. Marco Reus scored an own goal for the away team. With their victory, Ajax remain in first place in the group.

The match against the Germans started with a bang, when five minutes in, the first big chance fell to Antony. Though his shot was blocked, it sparked a period of dominant play. In the eleventh minute, the building pressure resulted in the 1-0, when a free-kick by Dusan Tadic was deflected by Marco Reus into his own net. Ajax did not let up, though, and before half-time, Daley Blind slammed home a volley to make it 2-0. The Amsterdammers picked up where they left off at the start of the second half, with the Germans under pressure from the first minute. Thanks to two more from Antony and Sebastien Haller, Erik ten Hag's team cruised to a 4-0 victory.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid continued their unstoppable form on the road in the Champions League as Carlo Ancelotti's men brushed Shakhtar Donetsk aside at Kiev's Olympic Stadium, the very arena that witnessed the club lift its 13th European Cup crown. This triumph sees the Whites draw level with Sheriff at the summit of Group D. Krystsov's own goal set the Madridistas on their way following a fine first-half showing from the visitors. In a spell of just over 10 minutes following the restart, the Whites put the result beyond the hosts' reach thanks to a Vini Jr brace.

Vini Jr later turned provider when he set Rodrygo up for the fourth of the night in the 65th minute, before Karim Benzema, who landed the Man of the Match honours, rounded off the rout in added time. In the Group A clash, Manchester City bounced back from the loss to Paris Saint-Germain with a superb performance against Club Brugge. City were magnificent from start to finish, with the 5-1 victory - if anything - flattering the hosts.

The scoreline equalled City's winning margin in a Champions League away game, having beaten Basel and Feyenoord 4-0 - though this is the first time the defending Premier League champions hit five goals away from home in the Champions League proper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

'Satta king' involved in betting in UP, U'khand arrested

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

