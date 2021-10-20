Left Menu

Former Aussie cricketer Michael Slater arrested over alleged domestic violence incident

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been arrested on Wednesday, after an alleged domestic violence incident last week.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 20-10-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 09:46 IST
Former Aussie cricketer Michael Slater arrested over alleged domestic violence incident
Former Australia batsman Michael Slater (Photo/ ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been arrested on Wednesday, after an alleged domestic violence incident last week. The 51-year-old was taken on Wednesday morning to Manly police station, where he remains, as per the Sydney Morning Herald. New South Wales police confirmed that they received reports of a domestic violence incident alleged to have occurred on October 12.

"Officers attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced an investigation yesterday [on Tuesday] after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident alleged to have occurred on Tuesday 12 October 2021," NSW Police said in a statement on Wednesday. "Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9.20 am and spoke with a 51-year-old man. He has since been arrested and taken to Manly police station," the statement added. Slater played in 74 Test matches and 42 One Day Internationals for the men's Australia national cricket team. During his test career which lasted for close to a decade, he smashed 5,312 runs before his 2004 retirement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021