Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Mbappe-Messi double act earns PSG comeback win against Leipzig; Rugby-Whitelock takes over All Blacks captaincy as team prepares for U.S. clash and more

Soccer-Mbappe-Messi double act earns PSG comeback win against Leipzig

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi found their groove as they inspired their side to a 3-2 comeback victory at home to RB Leipzig in a Champions League thriller on Tuesday. Mbappe was the first to strike and Messi had France forward to thank for his second-half double after the Ligue 1 side had fallen 2-1 behind following goals by Andre Silva and Nordi Mukiele on either side of the interval.

Rugby-Whitelock takes over All Blacks captaincy as team prepares for U.S. clash

Stalwart lock Sam Whitelock will take over the New Zealand captaincy ahead of the Northern Tour, assistant coach John Plumtree told reporters on Tuesday, days ahead of a test match against the United States. The Saturday clash in Washington, D.C., designed to grow interested in the sport among Americans, marks his return after paternity leave and subsequent quarantine issues kept him off the pitch, with loose forward Ardie Savea has been previously at the helm.

Snowboarding-White wears age as 'badge of honour' in pursuit of fifth Games

In a sport where youth can trump experience, three-time Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Shaun White wears his age as a "badge of honour" as he vies to compete at a fifth Olympics. The American was 19 when he picked up his first gold at the 2006 Turin Games and cemented his legacy as the most successful snowboarder of all time when he triumphed in dramatic fashion at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Golf-Olympic gold medallist Schauffele pumped for Zozo Championship in Japan

American Xander Schauffele returns this week for the Zozo Championship in Japan nearly two and half months after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Games and the 27-year-old said he is looking to grab a "special" victory at the PGA Tour event. The tournament returns to Japan at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Thursday after last year's edition was moved to California due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tennis-Djokovic will need to be vaccinated to play Australian Open: minister

All players who want a visa to compete in the Australian Open will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the country's immigration minister said on Wednesday, putting Novak Djokovic's title defence and Grand Slam record bid in doubt. Djokovic, who is level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles, has declined to reveal his vaccination status, and said he is unsure if he will defend his Australian Open crown.

Olympics-Beijing lights flame, to be first city to host summer, winter games

China lit its Olympic flame in Beijing on Wednesday after the ceremonial torch arrived from Athens, ahead of the Chinese capital's hosting of the 2022 Winter Games in February. The Winter Games will be held from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, when Beijing will become the first city to host both the summer and winter Olympics, amid a COVID-19 pandemic that means overseas spectators will be excluded.

Activists urge Beijing Olympics boycott over human rights concerns

Human rights activists urged governments and athletes worldwide to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, saying that anything less would make the world complicit in what they called 'genocide' by Beijing. China's treatment of minorities has come under increased scrutiny in the run-up to the games, scheduled from Feb. 4-20. Activists protested at Ancient Olympia on Monday, where the torch lighting ceremony was held.

Olympics-U.S. Olympians voice concern over human rights ahead of Beijing 2022

Veteran Olympians for the United States denounced China's track record on human rights this week but stopped short of endorsing a boycott of Beijing 2022, with the Winter Games quickly approaching. Rights groups and U.S. lawmakers have called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the 2022 Games and relocate the event unless China ends what the United States deems an ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups.

NBA-Opening-night rosters to feature 109 international players

Opening-night squad lists for the National Basketball Association's 2021-22 season, which begins later on Tuesday, will feature 109 international players from 39 countries, according to the league. Canada remains the most represented country outside of the United States for an eighth consecutive year with 18 players, followed by Australia, France and Germany who each have seven players each on opening-night rosters.

Cycling-WADA investigation finds British Cycling conducted private testing

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Tuesday that British Cycling had collected samples from riders and screened them for the banned anabolic steroid nandrolone at a private laboratory in 2011 in breach of international rules. However, the anti-doping body said that it would not make corrective recommendations to UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) over the allegations of wrongdoing by British Cycling.

