Virender Sehwag turns 43, wishes pour in from cricket fraternity

As the former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag turned 43 on Wednesday, several members from the sporting fraternity poured in wishes for him. During his playing days, Sehwag amassed a total of 8,586 runs from 104 Tests he played at an average of 49.34 besides also amassing 8,273 runs from 251 ODIs. The former opener also appeared in 19 T20Is for India, accumulating 394 runs.

"Happy Birthday to the man who was often the difference between a draw and a result. Have a great day partner @virendersehwag," Wasim Jaffer tweeted. "374 intl. matches 17253 intl. runs. Only #TeamIndia cricketer with two Test triple tons Second batsman to score an ODI double hundred. World T20 & World Cup-winner Here's wishing @virendersehwag a very happy birthday," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote.

He was also a part of two World Cup-winning squads, led by former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. India clinched the inaugural World T20 in South Africa before lifting the World Cup in 2011 on home turf. "Super boundless birthday wishes to @virendersehwag, who showed the world what fearless batting is!," IPL 2021 winners Chennai Super Kings tweeted.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the opener scored 2,728 runs from 104 games he played for the Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab. He is the only Indian cricketer to score a triple century (300 or more runs) and managed to achieve that feat twice - 309 in 2004 against Pakistan and then 319 in 2008 against South Africa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)