Left Menu

Rugby-Australia invites coaches to re-apply for sevens roles after troubled Olympics

Australia has started a recruitment process for head coaches of its national men's and women's rugby sevens teams after both programmes flopped at the Tokyo Olympics.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:58 IST
Rugby-Australia invites coaches to re-apply for sevens roles after troubled Olympics
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has started a recruitment process for head coaches of its national men's and women's rugby sevens teams after both programmes flopped at the Tokyo Olympics. The Australian women, coached by John Manenti, were eliminated in the quarter-finals of their gold medal defence in Tokyo.

Under Tim Walsh, the men also fell in the last eight and embarrassed Australia's Olympic delegation after some of the squad's players damaged their rooms in Tokyo and were drunk on a flight home. Rugby Australia said it had completed a review into the "disappointing" Tokyo campaign and advertised for coaches to start in January and take the squads through the Olympic cycle to the 2024 Paris Games.

"The incumbents (are) invited to formally re-apply," the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday. "The review found that greater alignment was needed between the XVs and sevens programmes, across both men and women's player pathways, coaching as well as strength and conditioning."

Fiji won a second successive men's gold in Tokyo, with New Zealand claiming the women's title. Both Walsh and Manenti will remain in charge of their teams for the first two legs of the 2021-22 World Rugby Sevens series which begins in Dubai next month.

Walsh told Reuters he intended to re-apply for his job and the review was "enjoyable". "The outcome I believe will position sevens as an integral part of Rugby Australia's performance model," he said.

It was unclear whether Manenti would also re-apply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021