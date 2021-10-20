Left Menu

Indian men's boxing squad has left for Belgrade on Wednesday to participate in the International Boxing Association (AIBA) World Boxing Championships 2021 in Serbia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:07 IST
World C'ships: Indian men's boxing team leave for Belgrade
Indian men's boxing team leaving for Belgrade (Photo/BFI-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian men's boxing squad has left for Belgrade on Wednesday to participate in the International Boxing Association (AIBA) World Boxing Championships 2021 in Serbia. The AIBA men's World Boxing Championship is slated to begin on October 24. Earlier this month, the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) elite men's national camp took place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NS NIS) in Patiala.

"Men #Boxing Boxing glove boxing love squad leaves for the #WorldChampionships 2021 to be held in Belgrade, Serbia Flag of Serbia from 24th Oct. Our best wishes to #TeamIndia" tweeted SAI Media. "Men squad left for Belgrade, Serbia earlier today for AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2021 which is slated to start from October 24 Fire. We wish the team all the very best," tweeted the BFI.

On Tuesday, AIBA had announced that the official gloves of the World Championships will be now white in colour replacing the red and blue ones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

