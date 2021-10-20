Left Menu

Cricket-Injured Allen ruled out of T20 World Cup for West Indies

Allen, 26, who bowls left-arm spin and is a handy batter, suffered a right ankle injury while playing for Punjab Kings in the recently concluded IPL. Cricket West Indies named left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who was a standby player, as Allen's replacement in the 15-man side.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:10 IST
Cricket-Injured Allen ruled out of T20 World Cup for West Indies
  • Country:
  • India

West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup after failing to recover from an ankle injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League, the world champions said on Wednesday. Allen, 26, who bowls left-arm spin and is a handy batter, suffered a right ankle injury while playing for Punjab Kings in the recently concluded IPL.

Cricket West Indies named left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who was a standby player, as Allen's replacement in the 15-man side. The 28-year-old Hosein has represented West Indies, who won the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2016, in nine 50-over matches and six T20s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021