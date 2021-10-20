Cricket-Injured Allen ruled out of T20 World Cup for West Indies
Allen, 26, who bowls left-arm spin and is a handy batter, suffered a right ankle injury while playing for Punjab Kings in the recently concluded IPL. Cricket West Indies named left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who was a standby player, as Allen's replacement in the 15-man side.
- Country:
- India
West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup after failing to recover from an ankle injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League, the world champions said on Wednesday. Allen, 26, who bowls left-arm spin and is a handy batter, suffered a right ankle injury while playing for Punjab Kings in the recently concluded IPL.
Cricket West Indies named left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who was a standby player, as Allen's replacement in the 15-man side. The 28-year-old Hosein has represented West Indies, who won the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2016, in nine 50-over matches and six T20s.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'She said yes': Deepak Chahar proposes to girlfriend after match against Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings beat CSK by six wickets
Rahul's blistering knock in Punjab Kings' consolation win against CSK
Punjab Kings wins toss, elects to bowl against CSK
Rahul's blistering knock in Punjab Kings' consolation win against CSK