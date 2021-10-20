Left Menu

Akeal Hosein approved as replacement for Fabian Allen in West Indies squad

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:19 IST
Akeal Hosein approved as replacement for Fabian Allen in West Indies squad
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was on Wednesday approved as a replacement for an injured Fabian Allen in the West Indies squad for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

The Event Technical Committee of the tournament has approved Hosein as a replacement for Allen, the ICC said in a statement.

Hosein, who has played nine ODIs and six T20Is, was picked after Allen was ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Hosein was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

The West Indies are the defending champions, having won the last edition of the tournament in 2016 when it was held in India.

The replacement for Hosein in the reserves list will be the uncapped Gudakesh Motie.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the tournament consists of Chris Tetley (head of events, chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC senior cricket operations manager), Rahul Dravid, and Dhiraj Malhotra (host BCCI's representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (independent members).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021